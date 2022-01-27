WATSEKA — Betty L. Leonard, 97, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) at her home.
She was born Aug. 20, 1924, in Pittwood, the daughter of Clarence L. and Edith (Starkey) Wall.
Betty attended school in Pittwood and Donovan High School and graduated in 1939. Betty married Raymond J. Leonard, in Watseka, on Aug. 6, 1955. He preceded her in death July 26, 2002.
She lived and farmed, along with her husband, north of Watseka until her death.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Leonard, who died in infancy; her parents; one brother, Wayne Wall and his wife, Joyce; one nephew, Frances Rabideau; and one niece-in-law, Carolyn Rabideau.
Surviving are five nephews and nieces, Jerry Rabideau, of Watseka, Diane (Merle) Theile, of Watseka, Paula Wall Duis, of Champaign, Sue Wall, of Bloomfield, Ind., and Tom (Charlotte) Wall, of Hopedale; niece-in-law, Janet Rabideau; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her special caretaker, Auggie.
Betty worked at Western Condenser on the assembly line for 13 years and was very active in the Home Bureau for many years. She was also a member of The Fun Club, a group of neighborhood women who met once a month for lunch and games. For many years, she and Ray had a trailer along the Iroquois River near Plato Bridge where they spent much of their time.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
