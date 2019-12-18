Betty Landrey, 69, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 16, 2019).
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gary Minard officiating. Burial will follow in Body Cemetery in Woodland. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
