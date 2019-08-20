Betty L. Kempen-Fred, 81, beloved mother, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 6, 1938, in Ashkum, the daughter of William E. and Marie L. (Lanoue) Kempen.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and truly enjoyed all the chaos a family can bring. She liked keeping up-to-date on all her family through her iPad looking at Facebook, saving every picture to her iPad to show visitors. Betty took pleasure in painting, crafts, reading, collecting angels and gnomes, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who would drop in. When she was able, she enjoyed doing things herself, as she was very independent. She loved working outside in her yard, and it was difficult when she was no longer able to do so. In recent years, one would find her sitting in the kitchen at her butcher block with a cup of coffee in hand. She was a no-frills, straight-to-the-point woman, and has left behind a wonderful legacy.
She worked many years in the medical field. She worked at several different hospitals, including Riverside Medical Center and St. Mary’s in Kankakee and OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. Upon moving to Effingham, she worked at H.S.H.S. St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in administration and admitting. Betty then worked many years for Dr. Eugene Dust when he began his practice in Effingham until she retired.
Surviving are her children, Mark Fred, of Palestine, Jeffrey (Brenda) Fred, of Effingham, Kathryn (John) Adams, of Altamont, and Todd (Jane) Fred, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Schafer, of Chebanse; brother, Bob and sister-in-law, Kathy Kempen, of Clifton; brother-in-law, Jerry (Sharon) Fred, of Bourbonnais, and brother-in-law, Ronnie Fred, of Palestine.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Norma Cowan, Kathryn Greenburg and Marilyn Geelan; and brothers, Bill Kempen, Merrill Kempen and Henry Kempen; and former husband, Charles E. Fred.
Memorial services were Aug. 8 at Johnson Funeral Home, Effingham. She was buried in St. Anthony Cemetery, Effingham.
Memorials may be made to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Memorial Garden or HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois.
