BRADLEY — Betty L. Jones, 82, of Bradley, passed away at her home on Monday (May 18, 2020).
She was born March 6, 1938, in Benton, the daughter of Herman and Nellie (Meadows) Corzine. Betty married Myron Jones on Aug. 31, 1957.
Betty worked in administration for City National Bank in Kankakee, and later at Nazarene Federal Credit Union.
She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking care of her children and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years, Myron Jones, of Bradley; her children, Pam Hourihan, of Bourbonnais, M. Glenn Jones Jr., of Bradley, Timothy (Donna) Jones, of Bourbonnais, Jeffery (Lori) Jones, of Ochopee, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Jones, of Sioux City, Iowas; her siblings, the Rev. Vernon Corzine, of Plant City, Fla., and Loretta Sellers, of Bullhead City, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Jean and Wanda; two brothers, Herman and George; a granddaughter, Jessica Jones; a grandson, Drew Jones; a sister-in-law, Gladys; and a son-in-law, David Hourihan.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Those who wish may contact the immediate family for a link to an online viewing of Betty’s service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.
