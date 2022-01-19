BEECHER — Betty Jean Hack Ohlendorf, 95, of Beecher, passed away Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at Beecher Manor Nursing Home, Beecher.
“Jeanie” was born Oct. 2, 1926, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Albert (Pat) and Marie (Deneke) Hack.
She was an only child and grew up in a very unique environment, as the family owned and operated the funeral home in Beecher for more than 135 years.
It was a huge part of her life.
Jeanie was a graduate of Beecher High School and Worsham’s College of Mortuary Science. She was a 50-year Illinois Funeral Director Association Licensee and one of the first females with those credentials in the State of Illinois. Betty Jean was a businesswoman before her time. She was an owner of Hack Funeral Home and Ambulance Service, serving as the bookkeeper, cosmetician and organist. She worked daily well into her late 80s.
She married Erwin (Oikie) Ohlendorf on Aug. 3, 1946. Together they had three children, Gwen Dean, Vicki (Steve) Squier and Greg (Melissa) Ohlendorf, all of Beecher. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Clint (Nicole) Squier, Brett (Danielle) Dean, Leah (Joe) Squier-Falaschetti and Cameron (Erika) Ohlendorf; and six great-grandchildren, Dylan Squier, Olivia and Bennett Dean, Ty and Max Falaschetti and Theodore Ohlendorf.
Preceding her in death were her husband; and son-in-law, John Dean.
Jeanie loved Beecher and was active in the community. She was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Beecher Women’s Club for more than 70 years and the AMVET’s Post 67 Auxiliary and a past president of both. She was among the original volunteers of the Beecher Community Library. Jeanie also was involved with the Beecher Part-time Players as a makeup artist.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the place she called “home,” Hack Funeral Home in Beecher (now known as Hack-Jensen Funeral Home). Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, also at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Beecher. The Rev. Ron Rock will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Betty Jean Ohlendorf Memorial Fund. The donations will be given to the various organizations that had an impact on her life.
The family requests that those who wish to pay their respects be fully masked while in the funeral home.
