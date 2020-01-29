MANTENO — Betty “Jane” J. Schnell, 96, of Manteno, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at Heritage Woods Nursing Home in Manteno.
She was born Oct. 13, 1923, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of James and Oneda (Stilley) Eckhardt. Jane married Melvin Carl Schnell on March 4, 1944, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Oct. 5, 2004.
Jane worked at the Joliet Arsenal and was a homemaker.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kankakee, the Prayer Shawl Ministry and was an Aroma Township election judge.
Jane enjoyed crocheting, needle work, gardening, baking and reading her Bible.
Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Terry (Jeanne) Schnell, of Bradley, Timothy (Cheryl) Schnell, of Las Vegas, Daniel (Tati) Schnell, of McCordsville, Ind., and Andrew (Guadalupe) Schnell, of Moorepark, Calif.; four daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy (William) Porter, of Bourbonnais, Ellen (Andrew) Wright, of Van Couver, Wash., Ruth (Steven) Hoyt, of Manteno, and Evelyn (Douglas) Peek, of Byron Center, Mich.; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Katherine (Gino) Martini, of Plainfield; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley (Iona) Eckhardt, of Henderson, Nev., Fred (Delores) Eckhardt, of Brooksville, Fla., and Edwin (Mary Kay) Eckhardt, of Kankakee; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Grace Eckhardt; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Betty Lee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 IL-113, Kankakee. The Rev. Chris Hines will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!