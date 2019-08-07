Betty Carol Green, 73, of Kankakee, traded life temporal for life eternal on the night of July 30, 2019, while at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Betty Carol was born the daughter of Robert Lee Funchess and Rosie Lee Guynes, in Crystal Springs, Miss., on May 17, 1946. Betty was joined in holy matrimony to Robert Green Jr. in 1961, in Crystal Springs, Miss.
She had been employed as a Certified Nurses’ Aide in Chicago, Americana Healthcare Center in Kankakee, and she also did private duty work. Betty was a member of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, playing Bingo, watching cooking shows, westerns, mysteries, going out to eat and attending family gatherings.
She leaves fond memories with her husband, Robert, of Kankakee; sons, Robert Green III, of Kankakee, and Walter Ruffin Jr., of Phoenix, Ariz.; sisters, Yvette (Percy) McComb, of Rantoul, Beverly Jackson and Shirley Barnes, both of Kankakee, Brenda (Lee) Wesley, of Richton Park, Donna Jackson, of Chester, Va., Linnie Jackson, of Houston, Texas, Josie Jackson, of Gulfport, Miss., and Dorothy Bailey of Country Club Hills; brothers, Eddie Jackson Jr., of Marion, Ala., Gregory Jackson, of Kankakee, and Walter Funchess, of Country Club Hills; two grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including special friends, Sammie Davis, Geraldine Jackson, Willa Smith, Modine Crowell, Kathy James, Arlene Drew and Cynthia Martin, her favorite Home Health Care Aide.
Preceding her death were her parents; her bonus father, Eddie Jackson Sr.; her sister, Maggie Powell; her three brothers, Marion Jackson Sr., James and Charlie Funchess; and her son, Luther Charles Green.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
