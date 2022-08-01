Betty Durell

KANKAKEE — Betty Lynn Durell, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 29, 2022) at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Odin, the daughter of Frank and Nora (Logan) Ragle. Betty married Arthur Durell on Nov. 30, 1957, at Kankakee First Methodist Church. They shared nearly 37 years together. He preceded her in death May 20, 1994.

Betty had many accomplishments in her life. Her biggest accomplishment was her children. Betty was a loving mother who “gave of myself when I could, but my children were my top priority,” she had said.

