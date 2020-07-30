PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Betty Dowdy, 60, of Pembroke Township, passed away July 20, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 24, 1959, in Batesville, Miss., the daughter of Dardee Hughes and Ethel (Dowdy) Hughes.
Betty was a housekeeper at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence.
She had been a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 28 years.
Betty was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Pembroke Township, where she was on the Mother’s Board, church treasurer and a cook. Her hobbies included playing Bingo and playing cards.
Surviving are two daughters, Martha Dowdy, of Pembroke Township, and Tomika Dowdy, of Kankakee; one sister, Bertha Collins, of Pembroke Township; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Mary; one brother, Bobby; and one sister, Gladys.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Church of the Cross, 1304 East 2260 S. Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Reggie Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
