KENOSHA, WIS. — “Our mother passed away at the age of 92 years old on Oct. 22, 2020. As she wished, she was home and surrounded by her family as she departed to her heavenly home,” the family of Betty Jean (Hess) Boness said.
She was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Kankakee.
Betty was the ninth of ten children born to William and Sarah (Jeanette) Hess.
She was educated at St. Paul Lutheran Parochial School until eighth grade and graduated from Kankakee High School. She met her husband, Francis Boness, the love of her life, at his uncle’s farm in Herscher. They fell in love and were married May 23, 1953, in Kankakee.
After Francis completed U.S. Air Force Officer and Navigator’s Training School they spent the next 18 years being stationed at various air bases around the U.S. as well as a stint in Japan. During this time, they were blessed with the birth of seven children.
Upon retiring from the service, they returned to Francis’s hometown of Kenosha, Wis. The family joined Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, and over the years Betty was involved in the Altar Guild, choir, the women’s Wednesday morning Bible study group and was the secretary/treasurer of the AAL branch.
Betty took a job with a local physician as office manager and medical assistant. She retired from this position after 17 years.
She lost her love, Francis, in 1984, continuing to manage and support her family alone. Retirement included many trips to see her children and grandchildren scattered across the United States. These trips often revolved around births, baptisms, graduations and weddings. Her 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren treasured their time with her, though the visits always felt too short. The influence of her love and dedication to her family will continue through the generations.
Betty was truly a remarkable, very loving, and well-loved mother, wife and friend. She will be missed beyond measure.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Dorothy) Boness, Barbara (Rickie, deceased) Miller, Kevin (Susan) Boness, Patricia Boness, Mary (Jonathan) Stout, Todd (Theresa) Boness and Thomas Boness; one brother, Joseph Hess and his wife Betty Hess.
Preceding her in death were eight siblings and their spouses, William (Leilith) Hess, Vivian (William) Odette, Raymond (Dorothy) Hess, Frances (William) Guertin, Irene (Marvin) Hayhurst, Melvin (Marie) Hess and Norma (Harry) Montgomery.
Funeral services honoring Betty’s life were held privately with interment in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, Wis.
