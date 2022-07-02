betty berry

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility locally down to less than one quarter mile.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Iroquois, Southern Cook and
Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
PIPER CITY — Betty J. Berry, 87, of Piper City, passed away peacefully, after an extended illness, with her family by her side, Monday (June 27, 2022) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center in Piper City.
She was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Macon County, the daughter of Paul J. and Bessie (Swartz) Weikle. Betty married Allen Dean Berry in Maroa, on July 12, 1953. He preceded her in passing Feb. 3, 1991.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan Read, of Piper City; two sons, Doug (Kelly) Berry, of Piper City, and Bill (Susan) Berry, of Piper City; one stepsister, Judy Sumner; two stepbrothers, James Quinlan and Michael Quinlan; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Read, Craig Read, Eric (Heather) Berry, Scott (Kaleigh) Berry, Nick (Natalie) Berry, Kyle (Ashley) Berry, Paul (Jessica) Berry and Michael (Jenna) Berry; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friends, Lois Hitchens and Jane Ballion; as well as her past caregiver, Janet Livengood.
In addition to her husband, Allen, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law, Francis Jean Berry; a son-in-law, Robert Read; and her grandson, Andrew Read.
Mrs. Berry was a bookkeeper at the Farmers Grain, a cashier at State Bank of Piper City, and later on worked at Growmark.
She was a member of Piper City United Methodist Church, Number 558 Gibb Post Women’s Auxiliary, and the Historical Society.
Betty enjoyed bowling, completing crossword and word puzzles, and played women’s softball for the Weirdoetts.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, in Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City, with the Rev. Elizabeth Reis officiating.
Memorials may be made to Piper City Fire Department, Piper City United Methodist Church, or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.