Betsy L. Webster, 98, of Kankakee, entered heaven’s gates on Sept. 14, 2019, from Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 2, 1921, the daughter of Dr. Charles R. and Elsie (Curry) Lockwood, in Kankakee. She met J. Vincent Webster at First (Asbury) Methodist Church where the two married March 14, 1946.
After graduating from Gallagher’s Business School in 1940, Betsy became a bookkeeper at Turk’s Furniture. She was a lifelong member of Asbury Church, where she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, UMW Thrift Shop founder/volunteer, UMW chair, funeral dinner coordinator, as well as anywhere help was needed.
She was a loving mother and maintained many friendships from her days at Steuben and Kankakee high schools. Her favorite memories were of camping trips with family and friends.
Betsy had a knack for creating something from nothing, such as clothing, costumes, decorations and treasured egg ornaments. Her creativity was a wonderful gift to her children. Her spirit of sharing benefited 4-H, scouting, the Red Cross, election polls, Riverside Medical Center, HCE and the Kankakee Historical Society.
Surviving are her three children, Richard Webster (Beth), of New Albany, Ind., Jane (John) Eyler, of Aiken, S.C., and Nancy (Dirk) Porter, of Roseville, Calif.; her grandchildren, Christopher (Alicia) Eyler, Kathryn (David) Chellgren, Betsy (Mark) Downs, Daniel (Brigitte) Porter and Justin (Kaysea) Porter. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; sisters, Mary Elsie Schneider and Hester Quigley; and a niece and a nephew.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, until the 10:30 a.m. celebration of life at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee. Burial, next to her husband, will be in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Asbury UMC, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or The American Red Cross.
