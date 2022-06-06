Bethel Shreffler

BOURBONNAIS — Bethel R. Shreffler, 90, formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away May 20, 2022, at her home.
Bethel was born March 9, 1932, in Reddick, the daughter of Erwin McLane and Rita Morse McLane.
She was a homemaker and also worked at Sears and Carson Pirie Scott.
Bethel married Gerald W. Shreffler on Dec. 23, 1951. He preceded her in death.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Bethel enjoyed music, going to the dinner theater and anything sweet to eat.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Rickie and Barb Shreffler, of Florida, and Daniel and Vickie Shreffler, of Bourbonnais; her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Bill Wilcox, of Glenview; nine grandchildren, Brooke and Bob Schmidt, Brittany Shreffler, Jerry Shreffler and Ian Shreffler, Jocelyn and Kartik Singhal, Emily Wilcox and Andrew Wilcox; and one great-grandchild, Andrew Robert Schmidt.
In addition to her husband, Gerald Shreffler, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Shreffler; and a son, Robert Shreffler.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 15 Lowe Road, in Aroma Township, near Kankakee, with the Rev. Valerie Wengstrom officiating.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley), or the wishes of the family.