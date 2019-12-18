Bethel C. Murray, 95, of Danforth, passed away Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
She was born Jan. 16, 1924, in rural Piper City, the daughter of Elza and Emma (Lytle) Goldsby. They preceded her in death. Bethel married Edward E. Wilson, in Gilman, on June 28, 1942. He preceded her in death April 12, 1972. She later married Delbert Murray, in Norfolk, Va., on May 23, 1982. He preceded her in death April 29, 1990. Bethel was also preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters, and two stepsons.
Surviving are her children, Edward (Janet) Wilson Jr., of St. Peters, Mo., Lorraine (Wayne) Loque, of Champaign, Marjorie (John) Tammen, of Danforth, John Wilson, of Piper City, Catherine (Darwyn) Wahls, of Piper City, and Gerald (Vicki) Wilson, of Richland, Wash.; two brothers, Eugene Goldsby, of Gilman, and Charles (Mary Ann) Goldsby, of Gilman; one sister-in-law, Floriene Goldsby, of San Diego, Calif.; 29 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Murray was a member of the United Methodist Church in Piper City, United Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary in Piper City, and the Royal Neighbors. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and collecting cookbooks. She worked at the dress factory in Gilman for 23 years.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the United Methodist Church in Piper City, with the Rev. Elizabeth Reis officiating.
Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Piper City, Piper City Rehab and Living Center, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!