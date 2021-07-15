Bertha Peppin

BOURBONNAIS — Bertha E. Peppin, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 13, 2021) at her home.
She was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alvin E. and Eileen M. (Erickson) Ohlenkamp. Bertha married Orville Peppin on Oct. 25, 1957, in Manteno. He preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2020.
Bertha was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and doing crafts. Most of all, Bertha loved spending time with her family.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are two daughters and two sons-in-law, Debra and Steven Faber, of Kankakee, and Linda and William Cohn, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Matthew (Kelli) Faber, Nicholas Spencer (Kelsey Smith) and Meghan Spencer; two great-grandchildren, Kobe Fowler and Wesley Spencer; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Patricia and Ronald Shewmaker, of Florida, and Leah and Dennis Askew, of Kankakee; and her large extended family.
In addition to her husband, Orville Peppin, she was preceded in death by one son, David Peppin; her parents; and one brother, Edward Ohlenkamp.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
