PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Bertha Mondy, 88, of Pembroke Township, passed away April 22, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 21, 1931, in Millington, Tenn., the daughter of Willie Nesbitt and Lottie (Hickman) Nesbitt.
Bertha was the head cook at the Pembroke Township Senior Citizens Center.
She was also the owner of Esther Kitchens.
Her hobbies included cooking, baking and shopping.
Bertha attended Pembroke Fellowship Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie Hubert, of Pembroke Township, and Teresa (Fredrick) Holley, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park. (COVID-19 restrictions will apply.) A family hour will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Rodney Lake officiating.
To find out more about viewing the service on Zoom, please log in to Pembroke Fellowship Church’s Facebook page.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Please sign her online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
