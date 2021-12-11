Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/ to 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&