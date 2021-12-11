KANKAKEE — Bert A. White Jr., 87, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 8, 2021) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born Feb. 13, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of Bert A. Sr. and Margaret Linn White.
Bert retired from working at Metro Waste.
He was a member of the NRA and the Bradley American Legion.
Bert was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed watching “Jeopardy.”
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict.
Bert was a parishioner of St. John Paul II West Campus (formerly St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church) in Kankakee.
Surviving are two sons, Bert A. III and Roz White, of Feasterville, Pa., and Lincoln A. and Michelle White, of Kankakee; two daughters, Margaret and Daniel Abert, of Bourbonnais, and Elizabeth and Andy Nicholos, of Kankakee; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais, and Danielle Harris for their compassionate care.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at St. John Paul II West Campus in Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratcher officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
