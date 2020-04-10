Bernita Caron

MANTENO — Bernita Rose Caron, 90, formerly of Manteno, passed away Monday (April 6, 2020) at Momence Meadows Long Term Care Facility, Momence.
A service for immediate family only was held Good Friday, April 10. Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Manteno. The Rev. Daniel Belanger officiated.
She was born in Omaha, Ill., the daughter of George and Alene Bowers. Bernita married Robert P. Caron on July 5, 1947, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. He preceded her in death Nov. 2, 1973.
Surviving are three sons, Steven (Debbie) Caron, of Bollingbrook, Alan (Charlotte) Caron, of Port Orchard, Wash., Vincent Matthew Caron, of Momence; a daughter, Marianne Caron, of Watseka; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Oliver Caron. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brian J. Caron, who was killed by a drunk driver Dec. 21, 1981. She became a tireless political activist against drunk driving. Bernita was a founding member of AAIM (Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists), and in 1992 she was recognized by AAIM with an achievement award for her years of dedication to traffic safety.
Her husband was a member of the legendary 10th Mountain Division, and served in Italy in the Riva Ridge offensive. He was also a veteran of the Korean conflict. Bernita was an associate member of the 10th Mountain Division. She proudly flew both the U.S. flag and the 10th Mountain Division flag every day at her Manteno home.
In addition to her husband and son, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hal Bowers and Billy Joe Bowers; and three sisters, Mrs. Lucille (Wendell) Marr, Mrs. Dean (Bill) Magruder and Mrs. Grace (Tom) Crombar.
Surviving are a sister, Mrs. Deanna (Jerry) Kemnitz.
Mrs. Caron was a homemaker. After her husband’s death, she was employed by Illinois DHS in Kankakee.
She suffered a brain aneurysm in 1977 and had surgery at Loyola Hospital in Maywood. She was a wonderful example of resilience and devotion to her family.
Memorials made be made to the victim’s assistance fund of AAIM (870 Higgins Road, Suite 131, Schaumburg IL 60173, online at aaim1.org); or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!