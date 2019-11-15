Berniece Albers, 85, of Beecher, passed away Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019).
She was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Joliet, the daughter of William and Lucille Heisner Beckman.
Surviving are nephews, Craig (Mary) Bisping, of Manhattan, and Rick Albers, of Beecher; a niece, Sheri (Kevin) Safford, of Colorado; a niece-in-law, Laurie Bisping, of Peotone; a sister, Bonnie Bisping, of Peotone; a brother-in-law, Ron (Jane) Albers, of Beecher; six great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ralph; her son, Keith; her parents; and a nephew, Calvin Bisping.
She worked for Sandell Cabinets Inc. for 34 years and was member of Lynwood Reformed Church. Berniece enjoyed gardening.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher, with the Rev. Nick Alons officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Beecher Fire District.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.
