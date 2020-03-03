CRESCENT CITY — Bernice D. Taden, 97, of Crescent City, passed away Feb. 15, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1922, in Artesia Township, the daughter of Henry Rieches and Amanda (Schumacher) Rieches.
Bernice married John “Bud” Taden, in Danforth, on Sept. 12, 1940. He preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2010.
She was a homemaker. Bernice was a member of the Grandmas Club, Missionary Circle, Gideons Int. Aux., and the church choir. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, reading and gardening.
Surviving are two sons, David Taden, of Caldwell, Texas, and Marvin Taden, of Somerville, Texas; three daughters, Gloria (Kenneth) Huizenga, of Crescent City, Dianne (Benny) Marcier, of Watseka, and Janice (Dave) Trumble, of Crescent City; two sisters-in-law, Leona Rieches, of Champaign, and Marian Taden, of Danforth; grandchildren, Greg (and the late Jill) Huizenga, Karen (Tim) Davis, Kevin (Kim) Huizenga, Gary (Marilyn) Huizenga, Tammi Taden (Ron Gunn), Amy Taden, Chris (DeAnna) Kraay, Denise Marcier, Nicole Trumble, Kristie (Lucas) Rettke and Eric (Kristin) Trumble; great-grandchildren, Gregory (Amanda) Huizenga, Jeramiah Huizenga, Renee Wolfe, Shane Huizenga, Justin Huizenga, Tyler and Katelyn Davis, Ryan Huizenga, Ashley Taden, Christopher Taden, Destiny Westover, Brandon (Toni) Ponton, Jacqy Kraay, Quentin Kraay, Hannah Marcier and Abbi Marcier; step-great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ben Robison; great-great-grandchildren, Devon and Hailie Huizenga, Carter and Chloe Ponton, Keyliana Sharp, Kristian Taden, Karma Taden, Tarrah Taden, Hunter and Parker Wolfe and Nova Huizenga; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorena Rieches; and three brothers, Gilbert, Irvin and Orval.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth, with the Rev. Donald MacDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Danforth Reformed Cemetery in Danforth.
