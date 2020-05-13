CHEBANSE — Bernice Kleinert, 98, of Chebanse, passed away at her home Sunday (May 10, 2020).
She was born Oct. 25, 1921, in Momence, the daughter of Elmer and Brittana (Vail) Martin.
Bernice married William F. Kleinert on Feb. 28, 1939, in Momence. He preceded her in death Oct. 27, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers; six sisters; three grandchildren, Steven Kleinert, Katherine Kleinert and Gary Kleinert; and one great-great-grandchild.
Surviving are two sons, Darryl (Ruth) Kleinert, of Chebanse, and Allyn (Marlis) Kleinert, of Ashkum; one daughter, Charlene Rieken, of Chebanse; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Kleinert was a member of the United Church of Christ in Chebanse, and Harmony Circle of the United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Mills School Mother’s Club.
Private services will be at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Marsha Collins will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to the United Church of Christ in Chebanse.
