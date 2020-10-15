Bernice Canham

CABERY — Bernice A. Canham, 93, of Cabery, passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at 10:50 p.m. at the home of her daughter in rural Kempton.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cabery United Methodist Church, Cabery, with the Rev. Jane Bradford officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Cabery.
Memorials may be made to Cabery United Methodist Church.
Bernice was born July 16, 1927, in Cullom, a daughter of John and Grace (Cook) Hartman. She married Richard C. Canham on Nov. 22, 1947, in Cabery. He preceded her in death in May of 2009.
Surviving are three children, Nelson (Susan) Canham, of Yukon, Okla., Linda (William) Sanders, of Gardner, and Sarah Mercer, of Kempton; six grandchildren, Jamie (David) Yelton, Amanda Sanders, Katherine Sanders, Jake Sanders, Josh (Samantha) Mercer and Jessica (Christopher) Stewart; one stepgrandaughter, Emily Nova; two great-grandchildren, Charlie Mercer and Georgia Mercer; and one great-stepgrandchild, Clayton Stewart.
Preceding her in death were one son in infancy, Frank Canham; one son-in-law, Steve Mercer; three brothers; and one sister.
Bernice was educated in Cullom schools. She delivered rural route mail from June of 1968 through 1990. She delivered in the rural Cabery area and then in 1975 to the Gilman area. She loved being a rural route mail carrier where she always carried candy for the little kids that came to the mailbox.
She was a member of the Cabery United Methodist Church and the Women’s Club of the church.
Bernice was a farmer’s wife who drove a team of horses bringing in the crops to cutting hay with the tractor she had to hand crank to start. There was nothing she couldn’t do. Her love of horses was one of the many things that she and her husband shared. She enjoyed her paperback Western books, her crossword puzzles, watching the birds at her feeders and putting together her jigsaw puzzles. Bernice loved her children and supported them in everything they did. She then, in turn, shared that love with her childrens’ children, and her great-grandchildren. Bernice never wanted for anything, not because she had everything, it was because she had a heart of gold and was happy with what she had.
