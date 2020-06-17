BOURBONNAIS — Bernhardt “Ben” Schiel, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away June 8, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Bourbonnais.
Ben was born May 29, 1951 in Neu enhain, Germany, the son of Klemens and Klementina Schippelbein Schiel.
He retired from CSL Behring.
Ben was a member of X-Line Sportsman’s Club. He was a volunteer at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, where he did woodworking. Ben enjoyed his annual fishing trips to the Great Lakes.
He was passionate about cars and liked working on cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed repairing and flying airplanes with his good friend, Pete.
Ben loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed one of their sporting events.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Scott Tsilis, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Sara Tsilis and Luke Tsilis; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Erica and Gene Schwanbeck, of Rochester, Minn., Monica and Mark Powell, of Bourbonnais, and Chris and Tony Bray, of Normal; one brother, Reinholdt Schiel, of Kankakee; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many good friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the memorial service.
Private family inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Everyone attending the visitation and service are asked to please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
