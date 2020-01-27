ST. ANNE — Bernard Glenn Miller, “Bernie,” passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on Jan. 23, 2020.
He passed away in the presence of his wife, Shirley (Moran), who was the love of his life for more than 65 years, and his daughter, Catherine.
Bernie is the loving father of Glenn (Ellen), Catherine Brzana (Joe), Carrie Orlandini (Rick), Gregg (Lisa), Garret (Toni) and Cheryl Brassfield (Bill). He is the loving brother of Glenda Nielson (John). Bernie is the proud grandfather of 15; and the great-grandfather of 27.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Glenn and Lenore (Price) Miller; his sister, Lavern Ellerson; his brother, Dale; his grandson, Joseph Brzana; and his great-grandson, Andrew Edmundson.
He was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Chicago. Bernie and Shirley were married Aug. 28, 1954, in Chicago.
Bernie enjoyed Scouting with his father and brother into early adulthood and attained Eagle Scout rank.
He was a mechanical engineer and spent more than 35 years designing lift trucks for Allis-Chalmers and finished his career with Nissan.
Bernie was an avid golfer for his entire life. Bernie enjoyed his woodshop and toy making.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
