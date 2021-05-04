Bernadette Kelson

MOMENCE — Bernadette A. “Bernie” Kelson, 78, of Momence, passed away Monday (May 3, 2021) at her home.
She was born April 17, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Henry F. and Clara S. Mazur Demack. Bernadette married Richard Kelson on Oct. 21, 1961, in Momence. He survives.
Also surviving are five children, Debbie Josephson, of Momence, Jeff (Claudia) Kelson, of Grant Park, Tim (Kelly) Kelson, of Momence, Kelly (Rick) Laney, of Momence, and Andy (Sabrina) Kelson, of Dwight; her brother and sisters-in-law, Richard (Pat) Demack, of Beecher, and Dee Demack, of California; her sister, Sylvia Schopf, of Momence; and 14 grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Collette Fisher; brother, Jerome Demack; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Demack; son-in-law, David Josephson; and brothers-in-law, Jim Schopf and Charles Fisher.
She had been a school bus driver for the Momence School District.
Bernie was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and the Council of Catholic Women.
She enjoyed cooking and sewing and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The funeral service will follow shortly after that at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
