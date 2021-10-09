BRADLEY — Bernadette M. “Bernie” Hartman, 90, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of John and Mary (Kaiser) Pitzl. She was the seventh of ten children. She married LaVerne P. Hartman on July 11, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 2011.
Bernie was a retired bookkeeper for Bisallion Bros. and Duane Dean Rehab Center. She was past president and secretary for Kankakee Art League. Bernie enjoyed painting, knitting, making crafts and walking. She excelled at art, painting oil and watercolor paintings for her family and friends. She also loved to garden and play cards. Bernie was a keeper of memories, having documented photos and keepsakes since a small child. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit every state in the United States.
Surviving are two sons, Chad Hartman and Becky Woods, of Monee, and Brent Hartman, of Bradley; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Deborah and Bill Corum, of Bradley, and Carmen and Bob Schneider, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, Abigail Hartman, Brandon Hartman, Adam Hartman, Steven Corum (Amanda Osenga), Stacy (Chris) Elroy, Kevin Corum, Brian (Shari) Schneider and James (Amanda) Coats; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Amelia Norman, of Omaha, Neb., and Agnes Norman, of Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Pitzl, of Omaha, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, LaVerne Harman, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Tony Pitzl and Leo Pitzl; four sisters, Evelyn Hudgens, Johanna Norman, Marie Rickel and Madeline Niemeyer; and one granddaughter, Renee Schneider-Coats.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Riverside Cancer Institute.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.