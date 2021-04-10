CHEBANSE — Bernadette Denault, 87, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Otto Township, the daughter of Perry and Lillia Rabideau Noel.
Bernadette married Donald L. Denault on Oct. 6, 1951. He preceded her in death Sept. 15, 1985.
She had attended St. Joseph Seminary in Kankakee and was a lifelong member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Bernadette was a homemaker, raising 10 children and often babysitting other children.
Surviving are her children, Marsha (Randy) Hertzberg, Laurie (James) Palinski, Donnita Denault, JoAnn Lackey, Tammy Harms (Kevin Sikes), Mark (Pattie) Denault, Perry (Sherry) Denault, Jill (Joseph) Tidmore and Jennifer Bonds (Mike Haskins); 25 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ivadelle Trude; and one brother, Harold (Janis) Noel.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Susan; and three sons-in-law, Terry Lackey, Charles Burton and Mark Harms.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private funeral service will be held and a Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Private family inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
