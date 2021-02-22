Berdell O'Connor

KANKAKEE — Berdell M. O’Connor, age 100, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 19, 2021) at her daughter’s home in Bradley.
She was born Nov. 17, 1920, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter B. and Mae (Larson) Crawley. Berdell married William Alex O’Connor on Aug 3, 1946, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 24, 2007.
Berdell was a graduate of Chebanse High School and attended Gallagher Business College. She was a retired cafeteria worker in the Kankakee School District 111. She had worked at Proegler School for 10 years. In her earlier years, she had worked in the office at David Bradley for five years and two years at Florence Stove (Ropers) in Kankakee.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee for more than 60 years and was currently a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Berdell was also a member of the Windy City Walkers. She had walked in 16 states with her daughter, Pat. She enjoyed walking, baking, gardening and shopping. Most of all, Berdell loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda O’Connor, of Montgomery, Ala.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Mary and Pete Gooding, of Bradley, Patricia O’Connor, of Louisville, Ky., and Nora and Benny Denault, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Tim O’Connor, Erin (Philip) Burdeshaw, Christopher (Samantha) O’Connor, Brian (Trina) Gooding, Melissa (Reggie) Gilbert, Elizabeth Gooding (D’Martin Shegog) and Brandi and Calvin Watson Zinnel; seven great-grandchildren, Sam Caudill, Draven Gooding, Aidan Gilbert, Taylor Gilbert, Ethan Gilbert, Alexis Saffer and Simeon Zinnel; along with several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband, William O’Connor, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James O’Connor, who passed away Nov. 7, 2018; one granddaughter, Susan Gooding; three brothers, Herman Crawley, Kenneth Crawley and Marvin Crawley; and two sisters, Evelyn Mehrer and Alice Lehnus.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, the American Diabetes Association, or to Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
