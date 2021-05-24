GRANT PARK — Beckylynn Herz, a young 75 years old, of Grant Park, passed away Thursday (May 20, 2021).
She is survived by her husband, John; son, William (Debbie); grandchildren, Clayton and Lainey; sister, Modeane Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lyn and Ruth Willis; and brother, Lyn Willis.
Beckylynn was a 1964 graduate of Merrillville High School. After graduating, she went on to the nursing program and became a registered nurse. Among the many clinics and facilities that she managed, she also started the MGM Healthcare Facility in Las Vegas and the Occupational Health Facility for U.S. Steel.
She was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grant Park.
After retirement, she and John enjoyed traveling together and spending time with their grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9954 N. 16000 East Road, Grant Park. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Micheel will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the church she attended or to a hospice organization of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lowell, Ind.
