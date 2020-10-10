CROWN POINT, IND. — Beloved Becky Cox Guentert is at peace with God, passing May 9, 2020, with a beautiful smile on her face.
She is fondly remembered by a large extended family of cousins, in-laws, and countless life-long friends. Even in her final days, Becky continued to make new friends through her concern for others, positive attitude, and sense of humor. All of us are blessed by her spirit, her friends and family said.
Proud graduate of Herscher High School and Eastern Illinois University, Becky volunteered with service organizations and entertained audiences in majestic theatrical performances. As a manager in jewelry and food service industries, she guided younger generations to develop their own talents.
Becky will rest in eternity beside her beloved Andy in South Bend, Ind. A memorial visitation followed by a service for Becky will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul’s Church in Kankakee. To RSVP, please contact Daniel Laubacher through e-mail at danieljonlaubacher@gmail.com or by phone at 773-391-2577.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the education of young women interested in theater or management, or to the Eastern Illinois University Theater Department.
“In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
