Bart Collins

KANKAKEE — Bart E. Collins, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 29, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Chicago, the son of Thomas and Genevieve Kearins Collins.
Bart married Eileen Burke on July 11, 1970, at St. Peter Canisius Church in Chicago.
He was the retired owner of Court Street Ford.
Bart was a former member of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club and the Kankakee Country Club.
He enjoyed reading, boating and traveling. He was a very giving and generous person. He was easy going.
Bart was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are his wife, Eileen Collins, of Kankakee; one daughter, Samantha and Alan Hoogstraat, of Bourbonnais; two grandsons, Brock Hoogstraat and Brenden Hoogstraat; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Thomas Collins, of San Diego, Calif., and Mike and Katy Collins, of Sugar Grove.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his stepfather, Albert Schmidt; and three sisters, Kathleen Meyer, Judith Taylor and Deborah Nowak.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel in Hillside.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
