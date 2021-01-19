Barbara Yung. 

BOURBONNAIS — Barbara J. Yung, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021) at her home.
She was born July 16, 1935, in Herrin, the daughter of Harry and Nellie (Hawkins) Mulkin. Barbara married Robert Yung on Nov. 10, 1962, in Bradley.
Barbara was a cleaner and operator for General Foods Inc. for 27 years, retiring in 1990.
She enjoyed camping, boating, traveling and reading.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Yung, of Bourbonnais; one son, Robert Rainey, of Cartersville, Ga.; one daughter, Linda Courville, of Essex; stepson, Lyndal Yung, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren, Amy Yung, Brian Rainey, Beth Chinski and Lisa Siler; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one grandson, Shaun Courville; and one daughter-in-law, Kathleen Rainey.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
