MAZON — Barbara Sue (Harris) Taylor, 86, of Mazon passed away on Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at Heritage Health in Dwight.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per her request, there will be no memorial services. A family inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Mazon-Verona-Kinsman (MVK) Ambulance Services.
Barbara was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Galatia, the daughter of Brooks and Callie (Upchurch) Harris.
She was raised and educated in Galatia and at the age of 19 she and her friends headed North and gained employment at the Manteno State Hospital, where she met the love of her life, Lester E. Taylor, whom she married May 29, 1954. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Kate Rodenbach, of Indianapolis, Ind., Tim (Carrie), of Dwight, Scott, of Mazon, and Kathy (late Dan) Taylor, of Streator; grandchildren, Sandie Taylor, of California, Mark Taylor, of Iowa, Jennifer (Nathan) Hovious, of Streator, and Jeremy (Kelly) Wilken, of New York; great-grandchildren, Kelli and Dylan (Kaylee) Hovious, Rhiannon and Collin Wilken; siblings, Jim (Kay) Harris, of St. Anne, and Robert Harris, of Harrisburg; special cousin, Betty Harris, of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and two sons, Mark and Dan.
Barbara worked as a bookkeeper at the Manteno State Hospital until she became a mother to which she dedicated her life to raising her family. She had a love of reading, often reading several books at once, a love of gardens and flowers where she seemed to make everything grow, doing puzzles and Friday night outings with “the gang.”
