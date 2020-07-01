KANKAKEE — Barbara J. Tautkus, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 27, 2020) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
She was born April 26, 1950, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Irene (Fox) Tautkus.
Barbara married Charles “Chuck” Mayabb in 2004, in Cancun, Mexico.
She worked as a national sales manager in the travel industry for 25 years.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Mayabb, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Josie and Luke, of Overland Park, Kan.; one sister, Carol Zoladz, of Aroma Park; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Maureen Tautkus, of Oak Forest; and nieces and nephews, David, Heather, John and Elizabeth.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
