Barbara Ann Sprimont entered into a new life on Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019).
She was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lee Clovis Winn and Loretta Elise (Horn) Winn Cremer.
Barbara went to St Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from Kankakee High School. She married Donald Richmond in 1956 and moved to Peotone, where she worked at Samuels Dress Shop, Peotone Bakery and Edwards Grocery Store. Barbara moved to Bourbonnais in 1977 and worked at Farm and Fleet for 10 years. She married Robert Joseph Sprimont on Nov. 24, 1989, and celebrated 27 years of marriage until he passed away Jan. 6, 2017.
She enjoyed reading, working in the yard, traveling with her husband, and loving her family, close neighbors, and feline friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Joseph Sprimont; mother, Loretta Elise (Horn) Winn Cremer; father, Lee Clovis Winn; brother, John Lee Winn; brother, Robert Adrian Winn; sister-in-law, Patricia A (Bossert) Winn; nephew, Steven Winn; and stepson, Kevin Sprimont.
Surviving are four sons, Rodney (Cindy) Richmond, of Girard, Ronald (LeaAnn) Richmond, of Richmond, Texas, Robert Richmond (Sara Foster), of Metamora, and Ryan (Vicki) Richmond, of Jamestown N.C.; one stepson, Kerry (Janet) Sprimont, of St. Louis, Mo.; one stepdaughter, Karen (Jerry) Flowers, of St. Anne; one stepdaughter-in-law, Cindy Sprimont, of Limestone; one brother-in-law, Jim (Carole) Sprimont, of St. Anne; two nephews, Keith Winn and Corey Winn, of Bradley; three grandsons, Aaron Richmond, of Girard, Matthew Richmond, of Tucson, Ariz., and Eric Richmond, of Washington, Ill.; two granddaughters, Jessica (Mike) Isenberg, of St. Louis, Mo., and Jordan (Trey) Woodlief, of Jamestown, N.C.; two stepgrandsons, Zachary (Lena) Sprimont, of Braidwood, and Asa Sprimont, of Limestone; one stepgranddaughter, Megan Sprimont, of St. Louis, Mo.; one great-grandson, Tyler Richmond, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and two great-granddaughters, Breanna and Samantha Sprimont, of Braidwood.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne or to the family wishes.
