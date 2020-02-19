SUN RIVER TERRACE — Barbara Somerville, 81, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, until the 9:30 a.m. funeral service at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Sun River Terrace. Pastor Rickey Dixon will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Barbara Somerville was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Esther Hardison and George Dunn.
She was baptized into the Catholic faith at an early age and in 1986 she was baptized at Third Baptist Church of Chicago by Rev. Elmer Fowler. She was currently a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board.
Barbara graduated from DuSable High School in 1955 and received her associate’s degree from Wright Junior College of Chicago in 1958. In 1962, she received her diploma of professional nursing from the Cook County School of Nursing. She received a certificate of award for participation in disciple training IV from Third Baptist Church of Chicago on May 21, 2005.
She was united in holy matrimony to William Somerville Jr. in 1968; and to their union two children were born.
Barbara worked as a registered nurse for various health care organizations around the world, including Ministry of Health Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Healthcare Experience in Nairobi, Kenya, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She was affiliated with the Nurses and Midwives Council on Kenya and Foster Grandparents of Kankakee School District 111, Lafayette School.
She will be remembered for loving and caring for others. Her interests included reading, jazz and gospel music, art, Bible study and photography. She enjoyed the sports of tennis, swimming and ice skating.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Cynthia Somerville, of Sun River Terrace, and Michael and Deidra Somerville, of South Holland; one brother and sister-in-law, Cornell and Dorothy Gillenwater, of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Anita Gillenwater, of Kankakee, and Stephanie Jefferson, of Renton, Wash.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Dr. William Somervile Jr.; her parents, Esther and Rudolph Gillenwater; her father, George Dunn; and a sister, Josephine Bryant.
