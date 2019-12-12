Barbara J. Simon, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1942, in Creal Springs, the daughter of Elmer and Evelyn (Bonds) Richey. Barbara married Roger Dean Simon on Oct. 4, 1972, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 18, 2007.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, fishing and reading. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Kathleen Landry Degen, of Bourbonnais, and Monica and David Borle, of Westminster, Md.; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Mark and Kristine Simon, of Morris, and Matthew and Sharon Simon, of Bourbonnais; 12 grandchildren, Derek Smith, Hollee (Christian) Gaytan, Austin Rouse, Kasey Degen, Grant Simon, Katelyn Powers, Charlotte Borle, Alyssa (Andrew) Grogan, Roger Simon, Alex Simon, Andrew Simon and Julia Simon; eight great-grandchildren, Lane Brown, Gabriel Smith, Clara Smith, Cruz Gaytan, Emilio Gaytan, Esme Gaytan, Celeste Feist and Aislinn Rouse; and one brother, Grant Richey, of Thomsonville.
In addition to her husband, Roger Simon, she was preceded in death by her parents; two of her children, Tammy Landry and Randy Landry; her first husband, Jim Landry; two sisters, Betty Casey and Margie Williams; and one brother, Danny Richey.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!