Barbara Salery, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lorenzo Smith School in Pembroke Township. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Old Elam Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala. Burial will in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
