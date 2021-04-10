Barbara Rittmanic

BOURBONNAIS — Barbara Marie Rittmanic, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021) at Bickford House Assisted Living of Bourbonnais.
She was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Bradley, the daughter of Leo and Mary (Spreitzer) Rittmanic.
Barbara was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School in Bradley, and St. Patrick High School, Kankakee. She graduated from Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wis., with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.
She was a retired nurse manager at Rush Medical Center, Chicago.
Barbara loved to travel and was an avid reader. She was active in caring for the local senior citizens’ community.
She was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.
Surviving are two sisters, Helena Hoffmann, of Appleton, Wis., and Kathryn Ochwat, of Littleton, Colo.; 10 nieces and nephews; special cousin, Betty Ann Knickrehm, who helped with her care; and special friend, Lisa.
Preceding her in death were her parents; nephew, Jude Hoffmann; and brothers-in-law, Mathias Hoffmann and Edward Thomas Ochwat.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.