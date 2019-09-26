Barbara M. Potoski, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born April 23, 1928, in Morgan Park, the daughter of Corneilius and Ella (Boulac) Vander Meer. Barbara married Harry M. Potoski at Sacred Heart Church in Morgan Park. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 1993.
Barbara worked at Blue Island and Bourbonnais Public Libraries. She also worked at Iverson’s Bakery in Blue Island. She enjoyed going on day trips with her friends and spending time with her grandsons.
She was a parishioner at Maternity BVM. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Karen Potoksi, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Thomas Potoski, of St. Louis, Mo., and Michael Potoski, of Bourbonnais; and one sister, Margaret Shields, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to her husband, Harry Potoski, Barbara was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Vander Meer; and one brother-in-law, Jim Shields.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army.
