Barbara Pheifer

GILMAN — Barbara A. Pheifer, 59, of Gilman, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born April 27, 1960, in Chicago, the daughter of Thomas and Sharon (Kohlmetz) Strohschein. Barbara married Dennis W. Pheifer, in Crescent City, on Feb. 14, 1981.
Surviving is her husband, Dennis Pheifer, of Gilman; two sons, Erik (Elaine) Pheifer, of Duluth, Minn., and Evan (Amilyn) Pheifer, of Gilman; three grandchildren, Willow Grace, Brinley Nicole and Jasper Benjamin; three sisters, Carol Strohschein (Mark Savoie), of Gilman, Donna (Jon) Holt, of Gibson City, and Laurie (Dave) Matthews, of Gilman; one brother, Thomas (Val) Strohschein, of Gilman; and one goddaughter, Paige Ritzma.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one niece, Kara Lynn.
Barbara enjoyed cooking, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She worked at the Loft in Ashkum for 20 and at Hometown Foods in Gilman for five years.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to her grandchildren.
