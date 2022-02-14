DWIGHT — Barbara J. Milbauer, 82, of Dwight, passed away Thursday (Feb. 10, 2022) at her home in Dwight.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, until the 6 p.m. funeral services at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight. According to Barbara’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.
Barbara was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Reddick, the daughter of Adolph and Hollis (Patchett) Porter. She married Jennings Milbauer on June 22, 1957. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2016.
Surviving are sons, Jeff (Tammy) Milbauer, of Monterey, Tenn., Mark (Emily) Milbauer, of Arvada, Colo.; four grandchildren, Amber (Rob) Marx, Jessica (Zach) DeLong, Melissa (Neal) Gilham and Audrey Milbauer; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Jaxson DeLong; sisters, Nancy Asklund, of Philo, and Nancy Gail Graf, of Tempe, Ariz.; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Porter.
Barb was kind and generous with her time. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Junior Women’s Club, Dwight Grade School Board of Education and the Crafting Guild. Barb enjoyed gardening and making ceramics. Many people in Dwight will remember spending their Wednesday evenings painting and chatting in her basement ceramics shop, Try Your Hand Studio. Even more will remember learning to swim in her backyard swimming pool. Her family thanks everyone for the memories she built with them over decades of friendship from Reddick to Florida.
Memorials may be made to the Dwight Craft Guild.
