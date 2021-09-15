Barbara Mahlum

MOMENCE — Barbara K. Mahlum, 67, of Momence, passed away Friday (Sept. 10, 2021) at her home.
She was born May 30, 1954, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Lenard and Vera Schmitt Brands.
Barbara married Robert “Bob” Mahlum on Oct. 22, 1988, in Momence. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Kourtney (Kyle) Zelhart, of Beecher, and Karen (Chris) Facko, of Beecher; her father, Lenard Brands, of Crete; two sisters, Lynn (Harry) Heusing, of Beecher, and Jane (Bill) Little, of Prosper, Texas; and six grandchildren, Jessica, Marissa, Kaley, Kassidy, Jace and Lukas.
She was preceded in death by mother, Vera Brands.
Barbara worked in customer service for 26 years at Baker & Taylor in Momence.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence.
Barbara enjoyed going to garage sales and her favorite place was the beach.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, until the 6:30 p.m. memorial service at Cotter Funeral Home Chapel in Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
