KANKAKEE — Barbara A. Hamende, age 82, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
She was born June 7, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ivan and Dorothy (Lacost) Spenard. Barbara married Gerald Hamende on Aug. 12, 1961, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Barbara was a former employee of Mobil Chemical and Kankakee Roper Corporation.
She enjoyed sewing.
Barbara was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Scott and Rachele Hamende, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Darryl and Carolyn Hamende, of New Lenox; and five grandchildren, Andrew, Amanda and Alyssa Hamende, and Katy and Evan Hamende.
In addition to her husband, Gerald Hamende, she was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Margene Weiss.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
