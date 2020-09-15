BRADLEY — Barbara J. Gaunce, 86, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 2, 1934, in Sheldon, the daughter of Howard Faye and Elvera Isabelle (Johnson) Stump. Barbara was raised in the Sheldon and Watseka area. She married Edward “Ed” Gaunce on Aug. 10, 1997, in Kankakee.
Barbara was a machine operator for John Manville / Riverwood International.
She was a strong Christian and a member of College Church of the Nazarene and attended First Church of the Nazarene. Barbara was a proud and devoted mother of five, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed reading, coloring, collecting frogs and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Surviving are her husband, Edward, of Bradley; three sons, Jeff Lade, of Rantoul, David “Gonzo” Lade, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Joseph “Bear” Lade, of Bloomington; two daughters, Michele “Shelley” Carter, of Normal, and Kristina Lade, of Manteno; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer (Harold) Morris, and a brother and sister-in-law, Don (Suzy) Callahan, all of Lafayette, Ind.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Bettyjane Hulse.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be at a later date. Burial will take place in Sheldon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.
