Barbara Dabney Crite Apr 2, 2022

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Barbara Dabney Crite, 85, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away March 24, 2022.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.Attendees are asked to please wear masks.Entombment will be in the Mausoleum in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.