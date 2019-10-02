Barbara J. Brewer, 81, of Gilman, passed away Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
She was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Gilman, the daughter of William and Julia (Peeken) Alberts. They preceded her in death along with one infant brother, William David.
Surviving are one daughter, Beth Brewer Zirkle, of Gilman; one son, Mark (Barb) Brewer, of Monticello, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Keaton, Taylor, Colton, Connor and Corbin.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, as well as worked at Uarco in Watseka for over 20 years.
Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, attending auctions, and was an avid Fighting Illini fan.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, until the noon funeral service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. The Rev. Pete Hinrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
