Barbara Jane “Barb” Bickhaus, 70, of Springfield, and formerly of Chatham, passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Citizens Care in Springfield.
She was born Jan. 2, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert Burling and Ione Rosendahl.
Surviving are three sons, Jeff Bickhaus, of Valrico, Fla., Joseph (companion Jill Tavine) Bickhaus, of Springfield, and Jacob Bickhaus, of Glenarm; six grandchildren, Tanner, Mekenzie, John, Jordan, Jaxton and Jacob “Bear,” one honorary grandson, Drake; one nephew, Jon; one niece, Jennifer; four great-nieces, Anna, Abbey, Gabby and Lauren; and one great-nephew, Anthony.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Jodi Tvrz.
Barb owned and operated All Seasons Floral and Gifts in Chatham, and was a florist for over 20 years. She enjoyed driving a bus for the Chatham School District and she had many great times hanging out with her Chatham “sisters.” Barb adored her beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, Springfield, with burial to follow in Chatham Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Church by Waters Edge, 109 West Mulberry St., Chatham, IL. 62629.
