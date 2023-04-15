GARDNER — Barbara Susan Bexson (nee Rex), 75, of Gardner, passed away April 7, 2023, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

She was born May 14, 1947, in Lockport, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (nee Aspel) Rex. Her parents preceded her in death. Barbara married Joe Bexson on April 19, 1980, in Gardner.

Barbara had previously served as the Gardner Village Clerk for over 20 years.

