Barbara Bechard

KANKAKEE — Barbara M. Bechard, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 1, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Reginald and Hazel Le Master Arthur.
Barbara married Earl Bechard on June 28, 1958, at The Chicago Temple. He preceded her in death.
She was a deputy circuit clerk for Kankakee County for 18 years. She had also worked at Bear Brand Hosiery for 11 years.
Barbara was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, and the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafting and doing puzzles. She was a lover and supporter of all animals.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Mary (Mike) Birr, of Kankakee, Steve (Sally) Birr, of Bourbonnais, Ruth (Tom) Denoyer, of Kankakee, Lori Jones, of Manteno, Kevin (Rhonda) Arthur, of Bradley, Gary (Yvonne) Arthur, of New Mexico, Lonnie (Kris) Arthur, of Bourbonnais, Karen Boward Lard, of New Mexico, Linda (Terry) Allen, of Chalmers, Ind.; and one sister, Doris Birr, of Kankakee.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Harry Arthur; and one sister, Ruth Hare.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or Sun Rise Farms.
